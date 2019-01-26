Hornets guard Kemba Walker suffers neck strain against Bucks

Walker was named an All-Star starter for the Eastern Conference this week.

Kemba Walker suffered a mild neck strain in the Hornets’ 108-99 loss to the Bucks on Friday, the team announced.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets Kemba Walker suffered a mild neck strain in the closing minutes of the 4th Qtr at MIL #Hornets30 — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) January 26, 2019

Walker finished the game with 10 points on 3-of-12 shooting with eight rebounds and five assists in the loss.

Charlotte did not indicate if Walker would miss any time with the injury.

The 28-year-old was named to his third All-Star game this week.

He is averaging 24.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists this season.