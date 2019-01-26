NBA |

Spencer Dinwiddie injury update: Nets guard needs surgery on torn thumb ligaments

Nets fans got some bad news on Friday.

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie has torn ligaments in his thumb and will be out for Friday’s matchup against the Knicks, the team announced.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters via The Athletic, Dinwiddie will need surgery at some point, but he did not say if that would be in the immediate future.

Brooklyn has given no timetable for Dinwiddie’s return.

The 25-year-old is in contention for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year as he is putting up 17.2 points per game on the season.

He signed a three-year extension with the team in December.

The Nets are 26-23 and sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

