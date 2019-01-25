Even with only four games on the schedule, and many stars from those teams injured, there were still plenty of highlights to be found.

There were only four games on the NBA schedule Thursday, and several of the teams involved were playing without their biggest stars.

— In Washington, the Warriors got a battle they probably didn’t expect from the Wizards, before pulling away for a 126-118 victory, their ninth win in a row. The Warriors continue to look even more invincible since DeMarcus Cousins (17 points) joined the lineup. He displayed some classic Boogie footwork here:

The Wizards continue to play well with All-Star point guard John Wall sidelined for the season with a heel problem; they’re 7-5 since he went down in late December.

— Russell Westbrook is no stranger to triple-doubles, but he put up some really fat numbers in the Thunder’s 122-116 win over the Pelicans. Westbrook had 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists.

The Pelicans are now 1-2 without star Anthony Davis (injured finger), who could return to action as soon as next week.

— In Los Angeles, the Lakers are still without LeBron James and Lonzo Ball, but Rajon Rondo played his first game since injuring his hand late last month. He played well (15 points, 13 assists) but it wasn’t enough for the Lakers, who fell to the Timberwolves 120-105.

Studs of the Night

Stephen Curry had 38 points in the Warriors’ victory.

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday had 22 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in a losing effort.

Dud of the Night

Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. hit only 3 of 14 shots in the loss to Golden State.

Highlight

Thunder forward Abdel Nader is looking for someone to posterize on this play, and finds Cheick Diallo.

What’s Next

Raptors (36-14) at Rockets (27-20) 8 p.m. ET — Kawhi Leonard is playing like an MVP for the Raptors (27.6 points per game) but he probably won’t get a sniff of the award this year, thanks to James Harden. The Rockets guard scored 61 points in his last game against the Knicks on Wednesday. He leads the NBA in scoring at 36.3 points per game, and is fourth in assists and steals. Yet with both Chris Paul and now Clint Capela sidelined by injury, the Rockets have struggled, going 5-5 over their last 10 games.