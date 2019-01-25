Warriors hold players-only meeting — with former president Barack Obama

The Warriors visited with former president Barack Obama for about an hour on Thursday according to multiple reports.

Warriors’ player-only meetings are a little bit different than other teams in the NBA.

Thursday’s meeting was especially unique, mainly because it included 44th president of the United States Barack Obama.

Looks like the Warriors paid a visit to President Barack Obama during their visit to Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/D5PSwjc3Gl — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) January 25, 2019

Golden State players posted a picture on Instagram with President Obama on Thursday before the Warriors’ matchup with the Wizards. The post has since been deleted.

Team officials told reporters the team met with the President for about an hour. It included only the players and the commander-in-chief.

The Warriors visited Obama earlier today. It was players only, per the team. No coaches. https://t.co/7NfG3IevyI — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 25, 2019

Coach Steve Kerr would not reveal specifics on the meeting after Golden State’s 126-118 win over the Wizards.

“That’s private,” Kerr said, via the Mercury News. “Appreciate the question. Doesn’t mean I have to answer it.”

Golden State players also ran into Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the game.

Nancy Pelosi just told Draymond Green she bought his jersey. This is my new beat. pic.twitter.com/6KeH5NQg2W — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 25, 2019