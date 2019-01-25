Victor Oladipo injury update: Pacers star to have surgery, done for season

Oladipo had an MRI exam on Thursday that revealed a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee suffered in Wednesday’s win over the Raptors.

Victor Oladipo is done for the season.

The Pacers star is set to undergo season-ending surgery after an MRI revealed a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee, the team announced Thursday.

OFFICIAL: Victor Oladipo has a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He will undergo surgery at a date to be determined and will be out for the season. https://t.co/bAZIgJfhVn pic.twitter.com/GbbSi6wzl3 — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 24, 2019

“Victor Oladipo underwent an MRI Thursday that revealed he has a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee, sustained with 4:05 to play in the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game against Toronto,” the statement read. “He will undergo surgery at a date to be determined and will be out for the season. Further updates will be provided as warranted.”

Oladipo was hurt in Wednesday’s 110-106 win over Toronto when he got tangled up with Raptors forward Pascal Siakam while trying to chase him down.

He immediately signaled for the trainer when he went down and was taken off the court on a stretcher.

Oladipo, 26, entered Wednesday’s game averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game this season.