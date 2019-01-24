Victor Oladipo injury update: Pacers star suffers ‘serious’ knee injury that could end season

Oladipo will undergo an MRI exam on Thursday to determine the severity of the knee injury, but the Pacers fear it’s season-ending.

The Pacers fear star guard Victor Oladipo suffered a season-ending knee injury Wednesday against the Raptors, but he’ll undergo an MRI exam Thursday to determine the extent of “a serious injury to his right knee,” the team announced.

Injury update: After suffering a serious injury to his right knee, Victor Oladipo will have an MRI tomorrow and an update will be provided then. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 24, 2019

Oladipo was trying to chase down Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and got tangled up with him on the way down.

He immediately signaled for the trainer when he went down and was taken off the court on a stretcher.

The Pacers fear that the knee injury is season-ending and will require surgery to repair, ESPN.com reported, citing unidentified league sources.

Preliminary exam has left Pacers with fear that Victor Oladipo has suffered a season-ending knee injury that will require surgery, league sources tell ESPN. He will undergo an MRI on Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 24, 2019

Oladipo entered the game averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season. The Pacers went on to win the game, 110-106, to move to 32-15 on the season with a big win over the Eastern Conference leaders. It should’ve been cause for celebration, but instead Oladipo’s injury overshadowed the win.

If the Pacers are facing the rest of the season without Oladipo, it’s a severe blow, losing their leading scorer and team leader.

“We always want to stick together through thick and thin,” Thad Young said after the game ( via IndyStar.com ). “We know with Vic going down it was definitely going to be tough but we want to keep fighting for him.”