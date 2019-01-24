Oladipo got tangled up with Pascal Siakam in Wednesday’s game and he immediately signaled for the trainer when he went down.

The Pacers may have just been dealt a serious blow.

Indiana fears star guard Victor Oladipo suffered a season-ending knee injury against Toronto on Wednesday, according to a report from ESPN.

Preliminary exam has left Pacers with fear that Victor Oladipo has suffered a season-ending knee injury that will require surgery, league sources tell ESPN. He will undergo an MRI on Thursday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 24, 2019

Oladipo was trying to chase down Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and got tangled up with him on the way down.

He immediately signaled for the trainer when he went down and was taken off the court on a stretcher.

Oladipo will have an MRI on Thursday, the team announced.

Injury update: After suffering a serious injury to his right knee, Victor Oladipo will have an MRI tomorrow and an update will be provided then. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 24, 2019

Oladipo entered the game averaging 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season.