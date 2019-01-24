Walker is averaging a career-high 25 points and 5.6 assists in 34.2 minutes per game this season.

The Mavericks could be looking to acquire a star.

Dallas has inquired about dealing for Hornets guard Kemba Walker, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources. Charlotte, however, is not interested in moving the 28-year-old.

Hornets owner Michael Jordan instead is hoping to re-sign Walker, who will become a free agent this summer.

Charlotte originally selected Walker with the ninth pick in the 2011 draft. The two-time All-Star has spent all eight of his NBA seasons with the franchise.

The Hornets will face the Grizzlies in Memphis on Wednesday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 22-24 record.