Celtics’ Kyrie Irving to sit out Cavs game with flu-like symptoms

He has averaged almost 31 points per game in Boston’s four-game winning streak, seven points over his team-high season average (23.5 ppg).

Celtics guard Kyrie Irving will sit out Wednesday’s home game against the Cavaliers because of flu-like symptoms, the team announced.

The Celtics (29-18) have won four straight, with Irving leading the way. He has averaged almost 31 points per game in the streak, some seven points over his team-leading season average (23.5 ppg).

#NEBHInjuryReport Kyrie Irving (flu-like symptoms) is OUT tonight vs Cleveland. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 23, 2019

Boston previously announced Al Horford would sit out the game to rest.

The Celtics enter the 7:30 p.m. ET game in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, while the Cavaliers (9-39) have the worst record in the NBA.