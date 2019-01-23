In the third quarter, Phoenix guard Devin Booker and Minnesota forward Gorgui Dieng were involved in an on-court scuffle.

Things got testy Tuesday when the Suns hosted the Timberwolves.

In the third quarter, Phoenix guard Devin Booker and Minnesota forward Gorgui Dieng were involved in an on-court incident. The two players confronted each other and Booker put his hand in Dieng’s face and appeared to shove him.

The two were ejected, but the scuffle wasn’t done yet.

As they were being escorted off the court, Booker told Dieng to meet him in the hallway.

Gorgui Dieng and Devin Booker were both ejected after an altercation and decided to settle things in the tunnel: pic.twitter.com/J1kHrOLPFz — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 23, 2019

Booker then had to be held back as he was running off the court.

Devin Booker wants all the smoke with Gorgui Dieng 🤭 pic.twitter.com/ihNcsL1pdv — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 23, 2019

Security was on “high alert” and “both locker rooms were locked to prevent anything from happening,” according to reports from The Arizona Republic.

It sounds like TRSA security were all on high alert, and that both locker rooms were locked to prevent anything from happening. Awhile later, Mikal Bridges ran in & out of the Suns locker room, so looks like it’s all calmed down — Katherine Fitzgerald (@kfitz134) January 23, 2019

Minnesota went on to win, 118-91.