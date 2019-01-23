The team “has reached a crossroads” and will consider dealing one or both players, according to ESPN.

It could be the end of an era in Memphis.

The Grizzlies will begin to listen to trade offers for stars Marc Gasol and Mike Conley, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources. The team “has reached a crossroads” and will consider dealing one or both players, the report says.

Gasol, a three-time All-Star, is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 33.8 minutes per game this season. He has been with the Grizzlies since 2008-09.

The center signed a five-year, $110 million extension with Memphis in July 2015. He holds a player option, worth a little more than $25 million, for next season.

Conley has spent his entire 12-year career in Memphis. He’s tallied 19.8 points and 6.1 assists per game while knocking down 35.4 percent of his 3-point attempts in 2018-19.

The point guard agreed to a new five-year, $153 million deal with the Grizzlies in the summer of 2016.

The Grizzlies began the season with a 15-9 record but have struggled since. They’ll enter their matchup against the Hornets on Wednesday at 19-28.

Memphis missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2009-10.