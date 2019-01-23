Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard to miss third consecutive game

The Raptors are holding Leonard out of Tuesday’s game against the Kings to rest, even though he missed the previous two games.

Kawhi Leonard won't be playing in Tuesday's game against the Kings.

The Raptors star will be resting during the team's road game at Sacramento, according to SportsNet.

It marks the third game in a row Leonard will miss and it's unclear if he will play in Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Leonard has yet to appear in two games when they are on consecutive days this season.

Leonard is averaging 27.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 36 games this year and is still the team's highest scorer, even though he's missed 12 games.

The Raptors are being cautious with Leonard after he missed most of last season with the Spurs due to a quad injury. Despite Leonard sitting out a quarter of the games this season, the Raptors are second in the Eastern Conference with a 35-13 record.