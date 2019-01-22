NBA |

Warriors guard Klay Thompson sets NBA record with 10 straight made 3-pointers to open game vs. Lakers

Klay Thompson

Thompson didn’t miss his first shot from behind the arc until there was 3:55 to play in the third quarter.

Klay Thompson had a shooting display to remember Monday.

The 28-year-old guard set an NBA record by knocking down his first 10 3-pointers against the Lakers in Los Angeles. Thompson didn’t miss a shot from behind the arc until there was 3:55 to play in the third quarter.

Thompson scored 23 points in the third quarter alone as the Warriors pulled away from the Lakers. Golden State went on to win 130-111.

Thompson also set the NBA record for made 3-pointers in a game when he connected on 14 shots from behind the arc in a win against the Bulls in late October.

The guard entered the game against Los Angeles averaging 21.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He was also shooting 36.5 percent from 3-point range.

Comments