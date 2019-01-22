NBA trade rumors: Teams interested in dealing for Pistons’ Reggie Bullock, Ish Smith

The Pistons opened the season with a 13-7 record under new coach Dwane Casey but have struggled since.

The Pistons could have options if they decide to deal some of their rotation players.

Detroit forward Reggie Bullock and point guard Ish Smith are garnering trade interest, according to a report from the Free Press, which cites an unidentified team source. The team, however, is hoping to re-sign both players as free agents this summer, the report says.

Bullock, 27, is having a career season for Detroit. He’s averaging 12.3 points and 2.4 assists in 30.6 minutes per game while also shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range.

Smith, 30, has been a reliable contributor off the Pistons’ bench. He has tallied 8.7 points and 2.8 assists in 23.2 minutes per appearance in 2018-19.

The nine-year veteran suffered a minor groin injury in Detroit’s loss to the Heat last weekend and is considered day-to-day.

The Pistons opened the season with a 13-7 record under new coach Dwane Casey but have struggled since. They’ll enter their matchup Wednesday against the Pelicans in New Orleans with a 20-26 record.