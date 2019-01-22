Celtics’ Marcus Smart fined $35K over Hawks altercation

Smart was fined “for aggressively pursuing an opponent in an attempt to escalate a physical altercation and failing to leave the court.”

Celtics guard Marcus Smart, ejected from Saturday’s game against the Hawks, has been fined $35,000 “for aggressively pursuing an opponent in an attempt to escalate a physical altercation and failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection,” the league announced Monday.

The incident took place after Smart was assessed his second technical foul and ejected with 7:35 remaining in the third quarter of the Celtics’ 113-105 victory over the Hawks in Atlanta.

Smart, who was whistled for a technical foul by official Scott Foster earlier in the quarter after calls that went against him and the Celtics, got into a verbal exchange with DeAndre’ Bembry while jockeying for position on a jump ball.

The two had a brief exchange when official Phenizee Ransom whistled each player for a technical foul.

As both players were separated by players and security officials on hand, Smart made a dash toward Bembry and appeared to throw a punch in his direction.