Lonzo Ball is expected to miss significant time.

The Lakers guard will be out 4-6 weeks after he sprained his ankle in Saturday’s 138-134 loss to the Rockets, the team announced Sunday.

OFFICIAL: Lonzo Ball, who was injured in last night’s game at Houston, underwent an MRI which revealed a Grade 3 left ankle sprain. Ball is expected to miss 4-6 weeks and updates will be provided as appropriate.https://t.co/fkAz9CXG5v — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 20, 2019

Ball suffered the injury after colliding with Rockets forward James Ennis. He fell to the floor and immediately grabbed his ankle before he was helped to the locker room by Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson.

The 21-year-old guard went to a local hospital to have additional testing done because the Rockets’ in-arena X-ray machine was broken.

Despite Ball’s injury, coach Luke Walton told reporters the team won’t rush LeBron James (groin) or Rajon Rondo (finger) back from injuries. James and Rondo have missed time since the team’s Christmas Day win over the Warriors, though they both are expected to return to practice Sunday.