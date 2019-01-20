Marcus Smart really, really wanted to get after Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bembry.

Something triggered Marcus Smart.

The Celtics guard was livid at something in Boston’s matchup with the Hawks on Saturday and he had to be held back from getting after Hawks forward DeAndre’ Bemby.

Marcus Smart and DeAndre’ Bembry get chippy in the game. Smart gets ejected (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/lqUSReOldI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 20, 2019

Initially, Smart was just having a heated discussion with Bembry as teammates and coaches tried to guide him back to the bench, but after about 30 seconds, something someone said really set him off.

Smart broke free from his team and went after Hawks players.

He was ejected from the game.

The Celtics came into the matchup with the Hawks with a 27-18 record. Atlanta is 14-30.