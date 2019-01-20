Andre Drummond injury update: Pistons forward in concussion protocol

Drummond left Friday’s 98-93 victory over the Heat early and did not return after he took an elbow to the face.

The Pistons will be without star Andre Drummond for at least one game as he recovers from a concussion.

The 25-year-old left Friday’s 98-93 victory over the Heat early and did not return after he took an elbow to the face from Miami forward James Johnson. The initial belief was he suffered a nasal injury, but he appeared on the NBA’s injury report Saturday, according to ESPN.

Coach Dwane Casey said after the win that Drummond appeared to be OK.

“He doesn’t look any different, but he’s going to be reevaluated in the morning, but he’s in the locker room enjoying it with his teammates,” Casey said Friday (via the Detroit Free Press).

Drummond has been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Kings, and a timetable for his return is unclear.

The Pistons forward is averaging 16.3 points and a league-high 14.9 rebounds per game this season.