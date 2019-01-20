NBA |

Anthony Davis Injury update: Pelicans star (sprained finger) to miss 1-2 weeks

Pelicans star Anthony Davis will miss one to two weeks with a sprained left index finger, the team announced Saturday.

 

Davis suffered the injury in Friday night’s 128-112 loss to the Trail Blazers. The high-scoring forward, who scored 27 in the loss, underwent X-rays on his hand after the game.

It’s obviously bad news for the Pelicans, who have lost two straight and are now 21-25 and 12th in the Western Conference. Davis is averaging 29.3 points and 13.3 rebounds per game.

 

 

