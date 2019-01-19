Embiid could be seen resting on his back on the baseline a couple of times after leaving Thursday’s game, and later used a heating pad.

Joel Embiid is still dealing with back tightness and is listed as questionable for the 76ers’ Saturday afternoon game against the Thunder.

According to Philly.com, Embiid appeared to be moving “gingerly” in Thursday night’s win against the Pacers. He could be seen resting on his back on the baseline a couple of times after leaving the game, and later used a heating pad.

“It was hard like I mentioned, but I’m a warrior and I wouldn’t let my teammates down,” Embiid said. “I felt that we needed this game for home-court advantage. So I knew I had to play to give us a better chance to win the game.”

Embiid is averaging 26.9 points and 13.3 rebounds per game for the 76ers, who are 30-16 entering the home game against the Thunder.