DeMarcus Cousins not only threw down a dunk for his first points as a Warrior, he scored the first points of the game for Golden State.

DeMarcus Cousins got back to his old self quickly.

It took all of two minutes for the four-time All-Star to throw down the first monstrous dunk of his season and in his Warriors debut against the Clippers on Friday.

Cousins returned from injury after he suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon in January 2018.

He signed with the Warriors on a one-year, $5 million deal during the offseason.