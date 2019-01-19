Kenneth Faried is averaging 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 12 games for the Nets this season.

The Nets are about to send Kenneth Faried into free agency.

Brooklyn is in discussions with Faried to buy out his contract, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources.

Brooklyn forward Kenneth Faried is in advanced discussions on a contract buyout to enter free agency, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA@WatchStadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2019

According to ESPN, Faried is expected to sign with the Rockets in free agency.

Houston recently lost Clint Capela to a thumb injury for four to six weeks.

Brooklyn’s Kenneth Faried has agreed to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets, clearing the way for him to sign a free agent deal with the Houston Rockets, league sources tell ESPN. Faried expected to be waived on Saturday and clear on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 19, 2019

The Rockets will have to clear a roster spot for Faried by Monday, according to the report.

Faried is averaging 5.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 12 games for the Nets this season. However, he has played in just five games in the last two months and hasn’t started a game yet this year.

The 29-year-old was acquired in a trade with the Nuggets along with Darrell Arthur in July as part of a salary dump.

Faried is in the final year of a four-year, $50 million contract he signed with Denver in 2015.

The Nets are 24-23 this season and currently sit in the sixth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.