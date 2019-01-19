NBA free agency rumors: Carmelo Anthony expected to land with new team soon, report says

Anthony has multiple offers and is expected to make a decision on which franchise he wants to join before the Feb. 7 trade deadline

Carmelo Anthony may soon resurface on a NBA court near you.

The Rockets forward reportedly has multiple offers from suitors and is expected to make a decision on which team he wants to join before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, according to The Athletic, which cited multiple unidentified sources.

Anthony has not played since being shutdown by the Rockets in November after appearing in only 10 games.

According to The Athletic, because Anthony technically is still a member of the Rockets, it’s unclear whether he would be traded or waived and signed in any scenario.

Most recently, Anthony has been linked to the Lakers following LeBron James’ comments that he’d be interested in having the 10-time All-Star join him in Los Angeles.

Before to the 2018-19 season, Carmelo signed a one-year, $2.4 million minimum deal to team up with James Harden and Chris Paul in Houston.

Anthony, 34, spent the entire 2017-18 season with the Thunder after being traded by the Knicks for Enes Kanter, forward Doug McDermott and Chicago’s 2018 second-round draft pick.