Ben Simmons on 76ers’ recent success: ‘We’re not bulls—’

The 76ers have won seven of their last nine games after a dominating 120-96 win over the Pacers on Thursday.

After the win, Ben Simmons praised the way the team has been playing of late and did so explicitly.

“I think everybody’s buying in and really trying to get better,” he said, via The Philly Voice . “We’re not bulls—.”

Philadelphia outscored Indiana 66-48 after the half.

The 76ers moved into a tie with the Pacers for third in the Eastern Conference with the victory.