NBA |

Clint Capela injury update: Rockets C undergoes thumb surgery, expected back after All-Star break

Clint Capela

Capela is expected to be out four to six weeks after undergoing surgery on a torn ligament in his thumb.

Clint Capela underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb Thursday, the Rockets announced.

Capela is expected back after the All-Star break, according to ESPN. His recovery time is listed as four to six weeks

The 24-year-old is averaging career highs in points (17.6) and rebounds (12.6) on the season.

He signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension this offseason.

Houston is 25-19 and tied for fifth place in the Western Conference standings.

Comments