Nerlens Noel is ready to return.

The 24-year-old Thunder forward has passed through the concussion protocol, the team announced. He is available to play in Oklahoma City’s matchup with the Lakers on Thursday.

Word from game day shootaround. Nerlens Noel is available to play tonight vs Lakers. — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 17, 2019

Noel has been out since suffering a scary fall in the Thunder’s loss to the Timberwolves on Jan. 8. He collided with Andrew Wiggins and banged the side of his head on the floor. Noel was taken to the hospital after the play and was released one day later.

Noel is averaging 5.1 points and 4.6 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game for the Thunder this season. He signed a two-year, veteran’s minimum deal with Oklahoma City in July.

The Thunder will carry a 26-17 record into their home game against Los Angeles.