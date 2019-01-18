NBA could swap London for Paris in 2020

Commissioner Adam Silver revealed Paris could take over from London as the host city for an NBA game in Europe in 2020.

LONDON — The NBA could be heading to Paris next year instead of London, commissioner Adam Silver said Thursday.

A solitary regular-season game has taken place in the English capital every year since 2013, while the Nets and Raptors played back-to-back games in the United Kingdom in 2011.

The last time the NBA went to France was when the Knicks faced the Timberwolves in 2010, but Silver revealed a return could be in the cards in 2020.

Asked about the potential of a game being played in Paris ahead of the Knicks’ meeting with the Wizards at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday, he told a news conference: “I’m told I’m not allowed to break news today, but yes, it is possible.

“It’s something we’re looking at very closely, playing a game in Paris next season.

“France has historically been a terrific market for the NBA. We’ve played many exhibition games in Paris over the years, I remember being there with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

“We took a number of years off because your arena got renovated. We’re looking forward to returning.”

On whether the game in Paris would be in addition to another in London, he added: “That is not clear yet. It’s a very labor-intensive undertaking to bring regular-season games to Europe.

“Right now, we’re thinking the format will be to have one game next year.”