Spurs coach Gregg Popovich uncertain if he’ll return next season

Popovich will turn 70 at the end of this month, which makes him just the fourth coach in NBA history to coach into his 70s.

Gregg Popovich is unsure whether he will return to coach the Spurs next season.

When asked about his plans for next season, Popovich, who is in the final season of a five-year extension he signed in 2014, told The New York Times: “I don’t know the answer.”

As his 70th birthday approaches, Gregg Popovich tells @NYTSports that he remains undecided about coaching the Spurs beyond this season. Full @nytimes coverage: https://t.co/vEDNZT0oQw — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 17, 2019

While Popovich’s NBA plans going forward are uncertain, San Antonio general manager R.C. Buford said Popovich will go out on his own terms and “coach as long as he wants to coach.” He will, however, continue to coach USA Basketball during the summers of 2019 and 2020, the Times notes.

Popovich will turn 70 at the end of this month, which makes him the fourth coach in NBA history to coach into his 70s, according to Elias Sports Bureau. The Spurs coach joins Bill Bertka (71), Hubie Brown (71) and Larry Brown (70) as the only head coaches in league history to work in the league beyond their 70th birthday.

Popovich is one of just five NBA coaches in league history to win at least five championships, with his most recent title coming in 2014. He’s third on the all-time wins list with 1,223 career victories behind Don Nelson (1,335) and Lenny Wilkens (1,332).