The 30-year old star knocked down his eighth 3-pointer of the game late in the third quarter of the Warriors’ matchup with the Pelicans. With the made shot, Curry became the first player in history to hit eight 3-pointers in three straight games.

Stephen Curry is the first player in NBA history to hit at least eight three-pointers in three-straight games. He hit 11 threes on Jan. 13 at Dallas, eight on Jan. 15 at Denver, and has nine after three quarters tonight vs. New Orleans (9-of-14 3FG). — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) January 17, 2019

Curry hit 11 triples in the Warriors’ win Sunday over the Mavericks and followed that up two days later by connecting on eight 3-pointers in a victory over the Nuggets.

Curry entered the matchup against the Pelicans averaging 29.5 points and 5.5 assists in 34.5 minutes per game. He’s shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 45.6 percent from 3-point range.

The Warriors tallied an NBA-record 51 points in the first quarter in their victory over Denver on Tuesday.

Golden State topped the Pelicans 147-140. Curry finished the game with 41 points and nine made 3-pointers.