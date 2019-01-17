Irving didn’t leave Cleveland on the best of terms.

Kyrie Irving apologized to LeBron James after the Celtics’ loss to the Magic on Saturday.

📹 Kyrie explains why he called LeBron James after finally understood what being a leader is all about pic.twitter.com/oZsXKIMeSq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 17, 2019

The Celtics guard said the circumstances surrounding his Boston team over the last few days have given him a lot of perspective on how he left Cleveland in 2017.

“I felt like the best person to call was (LeBron) because he’s been in this situation,” Irving told reporters. “He’s been there with me. I’ve been the young guy being the 22-year-old kid, wanting everything right now, coming off an All-Star year. … And now I’ve got to adjust my game to this guy?”

Irving asked to be traded away from the Cavaliers in 2017 and never officially revealed why. But the break was not the cleanest, as Irving reportedly threatened to have surgery rather than play in Cleveland to start the 2017-18 season.

Irving called out Boston’s young players Saturday when he said they don’t know what it takes to be a championship-level team.

He apologized to his teammates during the week. He went on to say Jaylen Brown was right to say he shouldn’t be pointing fingers at teammates.

“I’ve gotta empower them,” he said, via The Athletic. “(Jaylen Brown) was right.”

Kyrie Irving says Jaylen Brown was right — he can’t be pointing fingers at his teammates. Needs to encourage them and push them in ways that don’t step out of bounds. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 17, 2019

The Celtics beat the Raptors 117-108 on Wednesday. James has missed the last 11 games for the Lakers as he is dealing with a groin injury.