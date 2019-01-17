Vonleh is averaging 8.6 points and 8.5 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game this season.

The 76ers could be looking to add a big man.

Philadelphia has expressed interest in acquiring Knicks forward Noah Vonleh, according to a report from the New York Daily News, which cites unidentified league sources. The 6-9 big man is averaging 8.6 points and 8.5 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game this season.

Vonleh is also shooting 46.4 percent from the field and a career-best 41.1 percent from 3-point range.

The 23-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Knicks in July. He has also played for the Hornets, Blazers and Bulls during his five NBA seasons.

The 76ers filled their open roster spot this week by signing veteran wing Corey Brewer to a 10-day contract. But, general manager Elton Brand said in December he was looking to acquiring a frontcourt player.

“Front-court depth is important to me for what our team needs right now,” Brand said at the time. “We’re not a finished product right now. We’re going to get better.”

The 76ers will face the Pacers in Indiana on Wednesday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 29-16 record.