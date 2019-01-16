Heat’s Dion Waiters unhappy with playing time: ‘F— patience!’

Waiters has been available for only seven games this season since returning from a nearly yearlong absence with an ankle injury.

Heat guard Dion Waiters and head coach Erik Spoelstra a set for an interesting conversation Wednesday after Waiters expressed some extreme displeasure with his recent playing time.

“F— patience!” Waiters said ( via the Miami Herald ) after playing just under 12 minutes in a 124-86 loss to the Bucks on Tuesday. “I want to play. I’ve been patient long enough. What do I got to be patient for? Come on man. I’ve been patient. I think everybody knows that. It’s time. What are we waiting for? If I’m out there, play me.”

Waiters has been available for only seven games this season since returning from a nearly yearlong absence with an ankle injury. He hasn’t made a start since and spent the entirety of two games on the bench.

In the fives games he’s played, Waiters is averaging seven points and 15 minutes played.

“The next step is being back in the starting lineup, s— like that,” said Waiters, who made 73 starts in his first two seasons with Miami. “Patience has run out. I’m tired of this. Get back to my regular self.”

Waiters said he won’t say anything to Spoelstra about his beef, but chances are Spoelstra has internet access and will try to clear the air with Waiters before Miami plays at Detroit on Friday.