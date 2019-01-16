“I do want to beat those guys, but I want to beat every team, that’s for sure,” Butler said. “Like I said, a win at home is always good.”

Jimmy Butler is happy the 76ers topped the Timberwolves on Tuesday.

Philadelphia scored 83 first-half points and cruised to a 149-107 victory over Minnesota at the Wells Fargo Center. Butler, who was sent to Philadelphia from the Timberwolves earlier this season, discussed facing his former team for the first time when he met with reporters after the game.

“It was everything that I thought it would be,” Butler said. “Seeing some old faces. Not too much trash talking though, I don’t think anybody’s talking like that. I like the fact that we beat them.”

Butler scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting in the victory. He also dished out four assists and tallied two steals.

“I do want to beat those guys, but I want to beat every team, that’s for sure,” Butler said. “Like I said, a win at home is always good. By that large of a margin is great too, because guys get rest. I’m taking any and all wins, not just against the Timberwolves.”

Butler demanded to be moved away from the Timberwolves before the start of the season. Minnesota eventually traded him to the 76ers in mid-November in exchange for a package centered around Robert Covington and Dario Saric.

Butler is averaging 18.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game since being acquired by Philadelphia. He thinks he’s fitting in well with fellow 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

“I think (Embiid) draws a lot of attention, me as well,” Butler said. “We’re capable of getting everybody a lot of easy shots and I think whenever me or him have the ball, Ben (Simmons) too, I think the defense is locked in on one guy and it gets everybody else a lot of easy shots.”

The 76ers improved to 29-16 with the win while the Timberwolves fell to 21-23.