Warriors score NBA record 51 points in first quarter vs. Nuggets

Kevin Durant

The Warriors connected on 10 of their 14 3-pointers in the period, which was also a franchise record for a single quarter.

 

The Warriors had an impressive first quarter Tuesday.

Golden State held a 51-38 lead over the Nuggets after the first 12 minutes at the Pepsi Center. The 51 points was the most ever scored by a team in the first quarter of an NBA game in the shot clock era.

Golden State star Kevin Durant tallied 17 points and knocked down all seven of his field goal attempts in the period. Klay Thompson chipped in 13 points while Stephen Curry drained four 3-pointers.

The Warriors entered the game with a 29-14 record while the Nuggets came in at 29-13.

