NBA |

NBA free agency rumors: Rockets expected to sign wing player to 10-day contract

James Harden

Houston reportedly will send Danuel House Jr. to the G League after the sides failed to reach an agreement on an NBA contract.

The Rockets are planning to add help on the perimeter.

Houston is expected to sign a wing to a 10-day contract Wednesday, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle, which cites an unidentified league source. The team will send two-way player Danuel House Jr. to the G League after the sides failed to reach an agreement on an NBA contract, the report says.

The Rockets have been in contact with forward James Nunnally, according to the report. He was waived by the Timberwolves earlier this month.

House has already spent the maximum amount of days in the NBA allowed by a two-way contract and must stay in the G League until he agrees to a new deal, according to ESPN.

House became a contributor in the Rockets’ rotation and has started 12 games this season. He’s averaging nine points and 3.6 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per appearance while also shooting 39 percent from 3-point range.

Houston offered House either a one or two-year minimum contract, neither of which he accepted, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Rockets will host the Nets on Wednesday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 25-18 record.

Comments