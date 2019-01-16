NBA free agency rumors: Rockets expected to sign wing player to 10-day contract

Houston reportedly will send Danuel House Jr. to the G League after the sides failed to reach an agreement on an NBA contract.

The Rockets are planning to add help on the perimeter.

Houston is expected to sign a wing to a 10-day contract Wednesday, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle, which cites an unidentified league source. The team will send two-way player Danuel House Jr. to the G League after the sides failed to reach an agreement on an NBA contract, the report says.

Rockets failed to reach an agreement with Danuel House, Jr. today, source said. He will remain on a two-way contract and play for the Vipers. Rockets expect to sign a wing to a 10-day contract tomorrow, source said. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 16, 2019

The Rockets have been in contact with forward James Nunnally, according to the report. He was waived by the Timberwolves earlier this month.

House has already spent the maximum amount of days in the NBA allowed by a two-way contract and must stay in the G League until he agrees to a new deal, according to ESPN.

As @Jonathan_Feigen reported, source says Danuel House Jr. declined the Rockets’ contract offer. He will remain on two-way contract, but with his allotment of NBA days used, he can only play in G-League unless he reaches terms on standard deal. He has been starting for Houston. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 16, 2019

House became a contributor in the Rockets’ rotation and has started 12 games this season. He’s averaging nine points and 3.6 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per appearance while also shooting 39 percent from 3-point range.

Houston offered House either a one or two-year minimum contract, neither of which he accepted, according to Yahoo Sports.

On Danuel House: source says he was offered his choice of a rest of season contract at the minimum, or a two-year contract at the minimum. It was as far as Houston could reasonably go, given tax concerns. Now they’re down a guy who has been starting for about the next 2.5 months. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) January 16, 2019

The Rockets will host the Nets on Wednesday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 25-18 record.