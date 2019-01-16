Lakers planning to make multiple starting lineup changes, report says

Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games and has struggled in the absence of LeBron James and Rajon Rondo.

The Lakers have decided to make some changes to their starting lineup.

Los Angeles is expected to start Tyson Chandler and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope against the Bulls on Tuesday, according to a report from The Athletic, which cites unidentified league sources. JaVale McGee and Josh Hart will come off the bench in the game.

Sources @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: After seven losses in 10 games, likely starting lineup change for the Los Angeles Lakers and coach Luke Walton: Tyson Chandler starting for JaVale McGee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 16, 2019

Sources: Lakers also planning on starting Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for Josh Hart. So KCP and Chandler in, McGee and Hart to the bench. https://t.co/3ayCawT6Hy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 16, 2019

McGee is averaging 11.1 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 2018-19. Chandler has averaged 3.7 points and 6.8 rebounds since the Lakers acquired him in a trade with the Suns in early November.

Hart has averaged 9.3 points, four rebounds and 1.4 assists in his second NBA season. Caldwell-Pope, a sixth-year veteran, is averaging 9.9 points, his lowest mark since his rookie year in 2013-14.

