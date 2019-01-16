NBA free agency news: 76ers sign F Corey Brewer to 10-day contract

Brewer, 32, appeared in 72 games in 2017-18 and split time between the Lakers and Thunder.

The 76ers have acquired a new forward.

Philadelphia announced Tuesday that 11-year veteran Corey Brewer has signed a 10-day contract with the team.

Brewer, 32, appeared in 72 games in 2017-18, splitting time between the Lakers and Thunder. He averaged 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 16.8 minutes per game for the season.

The 76ers are fourth in the Eastern Conference and could use some depth on the wing. Jimmy Butler and Furkan Korkmaz are the only players listed as small forwards on the team’s 15-man roster.

Philadelphia will face the Timberwolves on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.