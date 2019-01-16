NBA trade rumors: Kings interested in acquiring Hawks guard Jeremy Lin

Lin is averaging 10.8 points and 3.6 assists in 19.5 minutes per game this season.

The Hawks could have multiple options if they decide to deal Jeremy Lin.

The Kings have “expressed exploratory trade interest” in the 30-year-old guard, according to a report from The New York Times’ Marc Stein, which cites unidentified league sources. The Trail Blazers, Pelicans and 76ers have all also been previously linked to Lin.

Atlanta has also made big man Dewayne Dedmon and wing Kent Bazemore available ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline, the report says.

The Kings have been one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season and enter play Tuesday a half-game out of the final Western Conference playoff spot with a 23-21 record.

Meanwhile, The Hawks will enter their matchup against the Thunder on Tuesday with a 13-30 record.