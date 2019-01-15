Smith is averaging 12.6 points and 3.9 assists in 27.7 minutes per game this season.

Dennis Smith Jr. could be playing for a new team soon.

The Mavericks are “escalating discussions” to find a trade for the 21-year-old point guard, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources. The Suns and Magic are both continuing to speak with Dallas about acquiring Smith, the report says.

Smith has missed the Mavericks’ last three games with a sore back.

The Mavericks selected Smith out of North Carolina State with the ninth pick in the 2017 draft. He’s averaging 12.6 points and 3.9 assists in 27.7 minutes per game this season.

Smith is also shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from 3-point range.

The Mavericks will host the Spurs on Wednesday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 20-23 record.