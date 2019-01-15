NBA determines Cavaliers not in violation of signing, release of Patrick McCaw

The Cavaliers signed McCaw to a two-year offer sheet worth $6 million and the Warriors declined to match.

The NBA’s investigation into the Cavaliers’ signing and release of Patrick McCaw determined that Cleveland didn’t violate the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The Cavaliers agreed to a non-guaranteed two-year, $6 million offer sheet with McCaw, who had been a restricted free agent, and the Warriors declined to match. McCaw, however, played in just three games for Cleveland before he was waived Jan. 7.

The league launched an investigation into the matter, but concluded that the Cavaliers didn’t do anything illegal

“The NBA announced today that it has completed its investigation into the Cleveland Cavaliers’ signing and subsequent waiver of Patrick McCaw,” the league said in a statement Monday. “Based on the specific facts and circumstances of this matter, the NBA found that there was no violation of the league’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, including the anti-circumvention rules.

Cleveland was in jeopardy of facing a fine and losing a future pick if it had been found guilty.

McCaw has sought unrestricted free agency, but Cleveland could’ve found it beneficial to take a no-risk flyer on McCaw. If NBA determines a deal was made beforehand, Cavs could face a fine and loss of a 1st-round pick. Per CBA, Cleveland would lose it. It wouldn’t go to Warriors https://t.co/HXgWBXphDE — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) January 8, 2019

McCaw spent his first two seasons with the Warriors, but held out after their most recent championship run. Golden State was vocal about wanting him back but ultimately declined to match Cleveland’s offer.

At least four teams are reportedly interested in signing McCaw, while the Cavaliers may also want to bring him back.