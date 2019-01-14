Los Angeles fell to the lowly Cavaliers on Sunday at home, 101-95.

The Lakers could be making some adjustments soon.

Los Angeles fell to the lowly Cavaliers on Sunday at home, 101-95. Coach Luke Walton told reporters after the game that the team could “possibly” be exploring a lineup change.

Luke Walton suggests a change is “possibly” coming to the starting lineup. “I really thought we’d come out with better energy,” he said. — Bill Oram (@billoram) January 14, 2019

Star LeBron James and guard Rajon Rondo have both missed an extended period for the Lakers. Los Angeles’ starting lineup against Cleveland consisted of Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee.

With this group, the Lakers struggled offensively against one of the NBA’s worst defensive teams. The Cavaliers snapped their 12-game losing streak with the win at the Staples Center.

The Lakers will host the Bulls on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET. They’ll enter that matchup on a two-game losing streak.