NBA free agency rumors: 76ers to meet with veteran guard Jodie Meeks, 3 others

The 76ers could be looking to add a wing player.

Philadelphia is set to meet with veterans Jodie Meeks, Corey Brewer and Brandon Rush on Monday, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer, which cites unidentified league sources. The team will also work out Jamel Artis, who currently plays for the Agua Caliente Clippers in the G League.

Meeks has averaged 9.3 points per game and shot 37.2 percent from 3-point range over 11 NBA seasons. He was previously a member of the 76ers from 2010-12.

Brewer, 32, tallied 5.3 points and 1.1 steals per game with the Lakers and Thunder last season. He has played for six teams during his 11-year career.

The 33-year-old Rush last appeared in an NBA game in 2016-17 with the Timberwolves. He won a title with the Warriors in 2014-15.

The 76ers will host the Timberwolves on Tuesday. They’ll enter that matchup with a 28-16 record.