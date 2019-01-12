NBA wrap: Mavs’ Luka Doncic hits 3 straight go-ahead shots in final minutes to beat T-Wolves

Luka Doncic dominated the final minutes to lead Dallas to a victory.
Deandre Ayton was right — sometimes it’s really hard to believe Luka Doncic is a rookie.
It was almost impossible to believe Friday when he hit three straight go-ahead shots in the final two minutes to lead Dallas to a 119-115 win over the Timberwolves.
Luka is the definition of clutch. 💰#MFFL pic.twitter.com/jHYE7CFVfv
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 12, 2019
Doncic’s first shot came in the paint to give the Mavs a 112-111 lead, his second gave them a 114-113 advantage and the third was on a transition 3-pointer to give Dallas a lead it would never relinquish.
The 19-year-old scored 29 points to go with 12 assists and eight rebounds to lead the way for the Mavericks.
Studs of the Night
Hawks rookie Kevin Huerter scored a career-high 29 points in Atlanta’s 123-121 win over the 76ers.
Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky tallied his first career triple-double with 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in Washington’s 113-106 win over a Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Bucks team.
James Harden stayed hot tallying another 40-point triple-double with 43 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a 141-113 win over the Cavaliers.
Dud of the Night
Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie didn’t have his best night as he scored 8 points on 1-of-7 shooting off the bench in Brooklyn’s 122-105 loss to the Raptors. Brooklyn was minus-24 with Dinwiddie on the floor.
Highlight
Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis threw one down in the Pacers 121-106 win over the Knicks.
Domantas Sabonis.. WITH AUTHORITY! 💥#Pacers 80#NewYorkForever 59
📺: @ESPNNBA pic.twitter.com/5PKH7jXKQu
— NBA (@NBA) January 12, 2019
What’s Next?
Spurs (25-18) at Thunder (25-16) 8 p.m. ET — The Spurs and Thunder are coming off of one of the best games of the season in a double-overtime thriller Thursday so why not watch them play again?