J.J. Barea injury update: Mavericks fear G tore Achilles’ tendon

Barea was in clear and serious pain when he fell to the floor against the Timberwolves on Friday.

J.J. Barea may have just suffered a serious injury.

The Mavericks veteran guard had to be carried off the floor in Dallas’ matchup with the Timberwolves after suffering what appeared to be a leg injury.

According to ESPN, Dallas believes Barea tore his Achilles’ tendon.

Source: The Mavericks believe J.J. Barea tore his right Achilles tendon. Barea, 34, a longtime Dallas fan favorite who played a key role on the 2011 title team, is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 assists as the Mavs’ sixth man this season. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 12, 2019

JJ Barea carried off the floor. He’d been carrying the Mavs offense — and dominating. Unfortunately, Luka Doncic checks in for him… — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) January 12, 2019

This was after J.J. Barea went down the first time. Obviously in a lot of pain. Was helped to the locker room. I hate every bit of this pic.twitter.com/AQdtmuzW7p — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) January 12, 2019

Barea has come off of the bench almost exclusively in his career with the Mavericks, but he has been a mainstay in the team’s lineup for years and a key player coming on in relief.

He is averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 assists in 37 games this year (zero starts) while playing just 19.7 minutes per game.

This story will be updated.