J.J. Barea injury update: Mavericks fear G tore Achilles’ tendon

J.J. Barea

Barea was in clear and serious pain when he fell to the floor against the Timberwolves on Friday.

J.J. Barea may have just suffered a serious injury.

The Mavericks veteran guard had to be carried off the floor in Dallas’ matchup with the Timberwolves after suffering what appeared to be a leg injury.

According to ESPN, Dallas believes Barea tore his Achilles’ tendon.

Barea has come off of the bench almost exclusively in his career with the Mavericks, but he has been a mainstay in the team’s lineup for years and a key player coming on in relief.

He is averaging 10.8 points and 5.5 assists in 37 games this year (zero starts) while playing just 19.7 minutes per game.

This story will be updated.

