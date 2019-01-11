NBA |

NBA wrap: LaMarcus Aldridge scores 56 in Spurs’ double-OT win over Thunder

LaMarcus Aldridge

The Spurs made their first 14 3-point attempts of the game Thursday.

The Spurs won one of the wilder games in the NBA season Thursday.

San Antonio took down Oklahoma City 154-147 in double-overtime behind a career-high 56 points from LaMarcus Aldridge and an unprecedented 3-point shooting display. The 56 points is the most scored by a player without a 3-point attempt since Shaquille O’Neal tallied 61 in 2000 without a shot from beyond the arc.

The Spurs were absolutely on fire from 3-point range in this game, though, as they went a perfect 10-for-10 from beyond the arc in the first half. San Antonio was the first team in the last 20 years to record that stat line in a half.

It didn’t stop there, though. San Antonio made its first 14 3-point attempts to start the game. In total, it finished 16 of 19 from beyond the arc.

But the Thunder didn’t back down as Russell Westbrook had a great game. He posted his fourth career 20-point, 20-assist performance in addition to a triple-double (24-13-24).

The Spurs (25-18) are now just one game back of the Thunder (25-16) for third place in the Western Conference.

Studs of the Night

Kyrie Irving scored 22 points while adding five rebounds and five assists in a 115-99 loss to the Heat.

Nikola Jokic tallied his fifth triple-double of the season with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the Nuggets’ 121-100 win over the Clippers.

Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein had 14 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in Sacramento’s 112-102 win over the Pistons.

Dud of the Night

Al Horford went 1-of-8 shooting and 0 for 4 from 3-point range with two points Thursday. Boston was minus-26 with him on the floor.

DeMar DeRozan almost tallied a triple-double (16-11-8), but he missed a shot to win the game in regulation, again in the first overtime and committed a big foul in the final 12 seconds to give the Thunder a little hope. He also shot 7 for 22 from the field.

Highlight

Heat forward James Johnson put Irving on a poster in Miami’s win over Boston.

What’s Next

Hornets (19-21) at Trail Blazers (25-17) 10 p.m. ET — Portland continues to impress this season while Charlotte is holding on to a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Kemba Walker and Damian Lillard are two of the most entertaining guards in the game, and CJ McCollum can go off on any night.

Comments