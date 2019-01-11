Tempers flared near the Celtics bench in Boston’s loss to the Heat on Thursday.

Veteran forward Marcus Morris appeared to shove Jaylen Brown during a timeout. The two players had to be separated by guard Marcus Smart.

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Morris had to get separated during a timeout… (via ahubbtho/IG) pic.twitter.com/1EyBZyzvUn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 11, 2019

The Celtics lost to the Heat 115-99.

Neither player has commented on the incident yet.

Boston’s five-game streak of tallying 30 assists or more ended in this loss. The team’s four-game winning streak came to a close, as well.