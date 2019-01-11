Larry Nance Jr. injury update: Cavaliers forward reportedly out 2 weeks with sprained MCL

Nance suffered the injury during the first quarter of Tuesday’s game against the Pacers after bumping into forward Thaddeus Young.

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. will miss some time after injuring his knee Tuesday during the team’s 123-115 loss to the Pacers.

An MRI on Thursday revealed the 26-year-old sprained his MCL and he’s expected to miss at least two weeks as he recovers, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources.

Nance suffered the injury during the first quarter of Tuesday’s matchup after bumping into Indiana forward Thaddeus Young while driving to the basket. He shot both free throws, but then limped off the court and eventually went into the locker room with the team’s trainer to be evaluated further.

“I just know when he was walking off the floor he was moving very, very gingerly,” coach Larry Drew said Tuesday (via cleveland.com).

Nance, who signed a four-year, $45 million contract extension in October, is averaging 8.8 points and 7.5 rebounds this season.

The Cavaliers are 8-34 and have been riddled with injuries this season, including missing star Kevin Love with a nagging foot injury.