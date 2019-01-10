LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ will ‘disrupt everything,’ director says

Terence Nance is excited about the potential of ‘Space Jam 2’, which will feature NBA great LeBron James.

‘Space Jam 2’ director Terence Nance promised the highly anticipated movie featuring Lakers superstar LeBron James will “disrupt everything”.

James is following in the footsteps of Michael Jordan in more ways than one as he prepares to bring ‘Space Jam’ back to the big screen, with the NBA great set to star in the sequel.

Hall of Famer and Bulls great Jordan, who won six NBA titles and six Finals MVP awards, starred in the 1996 original.

With ‘Space Jam 2’ having been confirmed in September, Nance told VICE: “Pretty sure (it’s) going to disrupt everything.

“I’m excited about what … that movie can be.”

James — a three-time NBA champion and four-time MVP — is no stranger to Hollywood, having featured in Amy Schumer’s 2015 romantic comedy ‘Trainwreck’.

The former Cavaliers star also has a new HBO series, ‘The Shop’ — an unscripted barbershop-set talk show.

“Space Jam is a very unique opportunity because LeBron James is the best basketball player on Earth and a once-in-a-generation performer,” Nance said.

“Whoever the greatest basketball player of the next generation is going to be, they are probably not going to also be a great actor.”

James is sidelined with a groin injury he suffered in the Lakers’ win over the Warriors on Christmas Day.