Kevin Durant has ‘no clue’ about Knicks speculation

Kevin Durant said he is focusing on “playing ball every single day” rather than who he will be playing for next season.

Kevin Durant has “no clue” where talk of a free-agent move to the Knicks has come from, but the Warriors star believes “life will figure itself out.”

The Knicks have been linked with a move for the 2014 NBA MVP, who could opt out of his current deal at the end of the season.

Durant, 30, says he is not thinking about his future as he focuses on the Warriors’ quest to win a third consecutive NBA title.

“I have no clue where that stuff comes from, I just focus on playing ball every single day,” he said. “I can’t control what people say about me or what they say about my future or what I should do, but I just come to work every single day and life will figure itself out from here.”

KD joins elite company as one of the only nine players to have reached 20,000 points, 5,000 rebounds, 3,000 assists & 900 blocks in his career. pic.twitter.com/uu8yoPtput — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 9, 2019

Klay Thompson top scored with 43 points as the Warriors beat the Knicks, 122-95, to snap a three-game home losing streak Tuesday, and Durant said the defending champions never had any concerns about Thompson’s recent shooting struggles.

“It’s good to see him knocking down shots, for sure, but nobody is worried about him,” Durant said of Thompson.

“He’s Klay Thompson, he can get it going at any time, so we just want him to keep shooting and keep being aggressive, which he’ll always do. But it’s not like we’re looking at his hands and saying, ‘Welcome back, we miss you’. But it definitely turns up a notch when Klay is on fire like that.”

Durant also welcomed the news that DeMarcus Cousins could make his first appearance of the season on what head coach Steve Kerr said should be “somewhere in the neighborhood” of the Jan. 18 game at the Clippers.

“Just seeing him progress since he’s been here, he’s been putting in a lot of work on his rehab, but I don’t know what to expect at his first game. We’re just happy that he’s going to be out there.” Durant said.