The Thunder’s big three all totaled over 20 points, but they couldn’t will themselves past a streaking Wiggins.

Minnesota came to play Tuesday.

The Timberwolves traveled to Oklahoma City and handed the Thunder a 119-117 loss.

Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Steven Adams all totaled more than 20 points for the Thunder but they couldn’t will themselves past a streaking Andrew Wiggins, who recorded a game-high 40 points on 11-of-24 shooting. He also grabbed 10 rebounds.

Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in 20 points and nine rebounds of his own for Minnesota.

George, Westbrook and Adams scored 27, 25 and 20 points, respectively.

The win was the first for new Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders, who took over after the team fired Tom Thibodeau on Sunday.

The Thunder dropped to 25-15 while the Timberwolves improved to 20-21.

Studs of the Night

Nikola Jokic had a triple-double in a 103-99 win for the Nuggets against the Heat. He recorded 29 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Landry Shamet scored a career-high 29 points and made eight 3-pointers for the 76ers in a 132-115 win over the Wizards.

Kawhi Leonard tallied 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting as the Raptors topped the Hawks 104-101.

Klay Thompson erupted for 43 points on 18-of-29 shooting in a 122-95 victory for the Warriors over the Knicks.

Duds of the Night

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored seven points on 3-of-11 shooting as the Kings fell to the Suns 115-111.

Stephen Curry tallied 14 points but shot just five of 19 from the field.

Highlights

Curry dished this no-look assist to a slashing Kevon Looney for a slam.

De’Aaron Fox tracked down De’Anthony Melton in transition and pinned his layup against the backboard.

What’s Next?

Bucks (28-11) at Rockets (23-16) 8 p.m. ET — Houston has been on of the toughest teams to beat right now, especially at home. Milwaukee will have to step into the Toyota Center and top a Rockets team that has won its last 10 home games. Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden will be looking to lead their respective sides to victory.